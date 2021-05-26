Please Pray For The Diplomats

We at SGN Scoops were saddened to hear this news. Please Pray for the Family and Quartet.

From Corey:

This man was the greatest Father I could have ever ask for. He was selfless, carrying, father, loving husband and so giving to his friends. I sang my last song with him this past Sunday but we will sing again together. This morning My daddy went home to be with the Lord. Please keep our family and especially my mom in your prayers. My dad always said to win the lost at any cost. He served the Lord well. I love you papa.