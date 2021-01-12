Please Pray for The Frost Family

Written by scoopsnews on January 12, 2021 – 2:53 pm -

We are SGN Scoops are saddened to hear this news.

From Don Frost:

My heart is broken.

My wife Barbara lost her battle and passed away today. We got to talk to her on face time today. We thought she was doing so good. We got to tell her we loved her. We are heart broken.

We were together for 66 years

We really need your prayers now.

The Frost Family

