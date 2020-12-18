Please Pray for The Perry Family

Written by scoopsnews on December 18, 2020 – 6:11 am -

We are saddened to hear this news from the Perry’s this morning. We at SGN Scoops are praying for this wonderful family.

From The Perrys:

The journey down here for my Queen Mom has ended. She went to sleep and is now resting in the arms of Jesus.

Please, pray for our family. Will update more later.

