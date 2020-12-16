Joy Holden Releases New Lyric Video “Smiling Inside”

Written by SGN Scoops Staff on December 16, 2020 – 8:26 am -

Spartanburg, SC – Popular Christian singer, songwriter and musician, Joy Holden, has announced the recent release of a lyric video created for her song, “Smiling Inside,” penned in tribute to her niece who passed away this year from cancer.

Smiling Inside is one of the cuts on Joy’s soon-to-be-released 2021 deluxe album, Broken to Beautiful. The song gently and poignantly follows the journey of those who are facing one of life’s most heartbreaking challenges, saying goodbye to loved ones much too soon.

The lyrics eloquently state “I want to see Jesus, and I’m not in a hurry,” reminding us of our greatest hope in spite of the painful reality of loss. They go on to say “if I had to do this without the Crucified I’d be terrified,” a promise many are standing on during this current world-wide health crisis.

While Joy categorically states the projec was a “labor of love”, she also says “With everything going on today, and all the precious friends and loved ones we have lost, I knew I needed to share this encouragement right now.”

Produced by Nashville-great, Les Butler, we can look forward with great anticipation to the release of her newest album Broken to Beautiful in 2021. In the meantime, this touching lyric video and beautifully written song is sure to touch the lives of those who are struggling today.

To view and share Smiling Inside go to the video which was created by Kingdom Artists Media in partnership with AG Publicity here: https://youtu.be/8jww2bGhM4M

