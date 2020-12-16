Christmas Song Dedication……. “Santa’s Prayer” by Chris Golden

Chris Golden

Here is a brand new song by Chris Golden.  It’s spinning at SGM RADIO today and we at SGN SCOOPS would like to dedicate

this song to every reader of the magazine and listener to SGM Radio.

Remember Jesus is the REASON for the Season..

 

SANTA’S PRAYER

A look at the real meaning of Christmas from Santa’s perspective.

Featuring William Lee Golden, written by Aaron Boswell, Connie & Steve Tittle. Filmed and edited by Adam Wagner. Chris Golden, vocals, acoustic guitar, & percussion / Dave Innis, piano / Ben Isaacs, upright bass / Jenee’ Fleenor, viola & violins

Chris Golden and his dad William Golden

Chris Golden and his dad William Golden

 


