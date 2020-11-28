Please Pray For The Wilburn Family

Written by scoopsnews on November 27, 2020 – 4:20 pm -

From Jim Wilburn, Son of Aaron

Aaron Wilburn update 11/27/2020… At 3:40 today, dad made it home to the same heaven that he has written and sang about his whole life. It wasn’t the home we wanted him to go to but he was ready to go.

Myself and the family can’t thank everyone enough for the calls, texts, and sooooo many prayers. We will keep everyone updated when we have the funeral arrangements and hope that his friends and family can come celebrate the greatest father, grandfather, and friend that I have ever known. We love you all so much and can never repay they kind of love that has been shown over the past 3 weeks.

With love,

All of the Wilburn family

Please join us in praying for the family.

