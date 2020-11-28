Weekend Word With Vonda Armstrong- Love The People That God Gives You”

Written by scoopsnews on November 28, 2020 – 4:42 am -

“This is a day that you’ve been given, to live and to love. Of all the things that you’ve been given, houses, land, and possessions, the most precious possession you will have are the people that God gives you.”

Aaron Wilburn

It’s Saturday morning and the Gospel Music World is saddened, with the news of the passing of their friend, Aaron Wilburn.

Aaron was one of the best communicators of the gospel by using comedy and God- given lyrics to touch the hearts of people everywhere.

Please remember Aaron’s family and closest friends during these troubling times. He has met his Master, the one he’s been singing and writing about for years.

We will miss you Aaron.

