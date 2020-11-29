Please Pray for the Dibler Family

Please Pray for the Dibler FamilyWritten by scoopsnews on November 29, 2020 – 5:55 am -
We are saddened to hear of the passing of former Inspirations member , Matt Dibler’s brother, Sean.
From Matt:
I want to thank each of you for your prayers, kind words, love and concern. I am overwhelmed by your kindness! My brother Sean will be greatly missed but I will see him again in heaven.
Please pray for the family as they get through this time.
