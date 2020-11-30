Congratulations to the Top 20 New Releases (December)

Written by scoopsnews on November 30, 2020 – 7:19 am -

Here are the Top 20 New Releases for December 2020 as voted on by the SGN SCOOPS Reporting DJS.

Congratulations to all the artists!

The Top 20 New Release Show Will Air on SGM Radio on December 3rd at 6 pm on SGM Radio.

SGM Radio : HERE

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest



Related