Pray for the family of Jerry Thompson

Written by Staff on December 2, 2020 – 12:02 pm -

SGNScoops is saddened to hear of the passing of Jerry Thompson. Jerry was a gospel singer/ songwriter and a long time member of the Rex Nelon Singers and the Nelon Family in the ’80s and ’90s. Jerry had been in a hospital ICU, suffering from symptoms of Covid.

Jerry Thompson’s two beautiful daughters, Amber and Autumn, followed in his musical footsteps, and they currently sing with the Nelons. Please pray for them as they mourn their father.

Amber Nelon Kistler posted the following regarding her father: “At 12:35pm today my daddy entered the arms of Jesus. To say we are shocked would be an understatement. Although our hearts are completely broken, we know God has a plan and we know that even though this doesn’t make sense we trust Him. My daddy is no longer sick and he is completely healed and reunited with his parents and sister. Thank you all for your prayers. We’ll announce arrangements as soon as they are made. We truly love all of you! Please continue to pray as we try and heal from this huge hit.”

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest



Related