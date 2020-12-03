25 Days of Sharing at SGN SCOOPS

Written by scoopsnews on December 3, 2020 – 10:47 am -

December is a time for sharing. At Christmas, we (Christians) celebrate The Greatest Gift of All, Jesus Christ.

Over the next few weeks, we will be talking with many industry leaders, artists, pastors, promoters, etc. and asking them questions. They will “share” the answer to the question. We are asking for their best advice on many different topics.

Dave Taylor, (KWFC, Springfield, MO)

(SGN Scoops) Being A DJ, what advice could you give an Artist on sending their music to radio?

(Dave) Rule #1 for sending your song to radio: set yourself apart from the 25-50 other songs that a station programmer receives EVERY month! Presuming that you have put your absolute best effort into recording production/packaging the most crucial step for a new or upcoming artist is to enlist the services of a Promoter who will work hard for you and get that station Programmer to take the time to listen to your song. Some stations add many songs a month to their rotation, while others narrow their adds to as few as 6-10 a month. The competition for these few songs added is fierce. And all programmers have their core artists that are ALMOST always going to be added when they release a new song, so the window of opportunity is even smaller! So you’ve got to have somebody who has a good relationship with several programmers and is effective in getting them to take the time and to take a chance. Of course good production is tops, but good promotion is important, too.

Thank you Dave Taylor for sharing …..

