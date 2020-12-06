Weekend Word With Vonda Armstrong

Written by scoopsnews on December 6, 2020 – 7:33 am -

Romans 8:28

“And we know that all things work together for good to them that love God, to them who are called according to his purpose.”

Hi friends,

As we look back on the year 2020, we have faced trials and obstacles that we have never seen before.

Here is a ray of Sunshine on a cloudy day….

Jerry Thompson, (Father to Amber and Autumn of The Nelons), recently went home to be with Jesus. Jerry spent many years of his life traveling and singing about his Lord and Savior. The home-going service was yesterday.

Kelly Nelon Clark posted last night:

Here’s a great way to end a night… we just got news that a person contacted one of the preachers of the funeral today, Dennis Cagle and told him they accepted the Lord watching the live stream!!!🙌🏻🙌🏻🙌🏻🙌🏻. Rest well everyone!

What a testimony that even at your last service here, another soul was saved!

Here is a video of Jerry singing Alleluia To The Lamb with The Nelons.

