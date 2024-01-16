Pray For Claude Hopper

A personal note from The Hoppers:

As we embrace this new year, new challenges often arise. For our family, the specific challenge has been the hospitalization of Pop (Claude). Over the last week, he has suffered two minor heart attacks and doctors have discovered an aneurysm. As always, Pop is in great spirits and working on his comedy routine with every unsuspecting healthcare worker! This is a new trial for us, but nothing surprises our God. We covet your prayers during this time.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

