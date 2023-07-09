Pray For Loreen Payne

Hey Prayer Warriors! This Monday, July 10th, 2023, between 6:30AM-7:00AM my Beautiful, Gorgeous, Wonderful, Wife of almost 49 years, Loreen, is going to have a double, more likely triple, and possibly even quadruple, heart bypass at the Cleveland Clinic downtown Campus. Many have asked me during this time if there was anything that they can do. Yes, there is. Pray! We covet your Prayers during this time. We know the Power of Prayer. We’ve seen it in Action. We saw God respond to your prayers when she had a double transplant, kidney and pancreas, over 13 years ago. We’re believing that God is going to do it again. Would you do that for us? Will you pray! We Love You! – Pastor Mike Payne

