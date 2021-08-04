Pray For Susan Peck Jackson

Thanks everyone for your prayers. After having a mammogram and ultrasound, the doctor immediately sent me to a surgeon for a biopsy today. Afterwards, the surgeon said that she thinks it is benign but will not know for sure until the test results are back. I’ve never been down this road before. Most of you who knows me will agree that I’m more private about things, but we draw such strength from your prayers and I knew that you would pray. ❤️

￼I’m optimistic that God will continue to heal my body and let the results be good! Will all of you agree with me?

Matthew 18:19 “Again I say to you that if two of you agree on earth concerning anything that they ask, it will be done for them by My Father in heaven.”

I love y’all!!

Susan 💕

