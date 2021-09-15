“Redeeming Blood” Released by The Griffins

Spartanburg, S.C. The Griffins from Spartanburg, S.C., will premiere the first single track of the “Restoration” project at the 2021 National Quartet Convention (NQC). The new project features the Griffins’ heart for hope and restoration to Christians in today’s world.

“Redeeming Blood” is a song written by Sandy Newman Bloemer and Allison Goff Gilliam that was inspired by the blood of Jesus. “Sandy and Allison brought this song to us, and we immediately knew we wanted to share the message of the song,” said Tim Griffin, Griffins spokesman.

The Griffins are made up of the legendary Tim Griffin, his wife, Angela Griffin along with Joshua Horrell and Melissa Jenkins Cates. The entire project was recently recorded at Studio 101 in Woodruff, S.C. Brad Phillips produced “Restoration” using Southern Gospel favorite instrumentation including Danny Crawford, and others.

Hey Y’all Media will be handing all radio promotion to media outlets. “Redeeming Blood” is set to release to media on September 15, 2021. Vonda Armstrong said, “’Redeeming Blood’ is a breakthrough single for The Griffins. We expect this song to rise quickly in the charts.”

The Griffins will be appearing at NQC on Monday morning’s concert. The audience will be the first to hear “Redeeming Blood” as well as another Griffins classic. The CD will be available at The Griffins booth during NQC and online at thegriffinsonline.com.

A favorite to their fans, The Griffins provides an honest worship experience while providing encouragement.

For more information on The Griffins, visit thegriffinsonline.com