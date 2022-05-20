Release Party For Dixie Revival

The wait is over! The official hometown release party has been added to the Dixie Revival calendar for Saturday, June 4th. Come get your copy of the new record, “This Side of Heaven” as well as other brand new Dixie Revival merchandise! Drop in from 5pm – 8pm (special live performance at 6pm) Blossom Bakery and Cafe will be serving food and beverages as well. The group just returned from Gospel Music FanFair in Somerset, Ky where they were names Country/Gospel Group of the Year by The Christian Voice subscribers and their industry peers. Be there!

