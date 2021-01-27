Remembering Jason Cooper

Jason Bruce Cooper, age 41 years of West Union, Ohio passed away Thursday, January 14, 2021, after a battle with a long-term illness. Jason was born January 1, 1980, in Portsmouth, Ohio the son of Ronald & Janet (Smith) Cooper. He was proceeded in death by his Grandfather Bruce Cooper; and Grandparents Clarence & Sara Jane Smith.

Jason grew up in Blue Creek, Ohio. Starting as a small child, Jason spent the rest of his life singing gospel music and bringing joy to others. He was a professional gospel singer, graphic designer and owned and operated his own music studio. During his career, Jason sang with notable gospel groups and toured around the country. He had several solo singles that made the national charts. His most notable songs were “It’s Amazing What a Prayer Can Do” and “Longing for Home” recorded while he was the lead vocalist with the group Royalty (out of Tipp City, OH). He was honored to share the microphone with Tony Gore, one of his favorite singers on “Longing for Home.” He and his wife are members of Bible Baptist Church in West Union, Ohio. Jason was a life-long dog lover and enjoyed taking trips to the beach, Disney, and the Smokey Mountains while spending each moment with the love of his life, April. He is now in Heaven, singing with the angels!

Survivors include his wife April (Crawford) Cooper of West Union, OH; his parents Ronald & Janet Cooper of Blue Creek, OH; brother Justin Cooper & Tessa of Portsmouth, OH; grandmother Joan Cooper of Blue Creek, OH; Mother and Father-In-Law Rick & Patty Crawford of West Union, OH; Sister-In-Law’s, Brother-In-Law’s, several Nieces & Nephews and one great Niece.