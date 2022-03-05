Ricky Skaggs, Steven Curtis Chapman & Friends Raise Over 200k for Mayfield, KY Tornado Victims

Nashville, Tenn. — Kentucky natives Ricky Skaggs and Steven Curtis Chapman raised over $200,000 for victims of the devastating Mayfield, Ky. tornado via Samaritan’s Purse at their sold-out benefit concert. Held Feb. 20 at Heartland Church in Chapman’s hometown of Paducah, the uplifting evening also included performances from Jason Crabb, Larry Stewart and more.

The Kentucky Tornado Relief Benefit Concert received support from numerous organizations committed to helping the region recover. Blue Wolf Capital Partners, The State Group and the family of companies throughout Kentucky (Rick’s Electric, Beltline Electric, Comstock Electric and Delta Services) sponsored the event. US Bank of Paducah, Baptist Health, Golden Rules Sign, Price Foundation and Fourteen Foods served as partners. Mercy Chefs provided catering, while Chick-fil-A also supplied everyone with a free meal. Tornado relief donations can still be made via Samaritan’s Purse at kytornadobenefit.com.

​​“Sometimes amazing beauty shows up in the most broken places, and that’s what it felt like happened in Paducah on the evening of Feb. 20. Out of a broken heart for a community broken by a devastating tornado, we all showed up to show love, bring encouragement and raise some money to help those most impacted… and it was truly a beautiful night! I’m so thankful for all who came to be a part of the night, on stage and in the audience, and all the generous sponsors who helped make it possible. And I’m especially grateful for Samaritan’s Purse for partnering with us and continuing to care for the people of Mayfield,” shared Chapman.

“I want to thank all the folks who came out and supported the benefit for Mayfield, Ky. last Sunday night. We thank our sponsors. We couldn’t have done this show without you. I believe God blessed all of our efforts,” stated Skaggs.

“The people of Kentucky are some of the most hard-working, humble and loving people you’ll ever meet. They’re the first to say, ‘make sure you take care of others before you take care of me!’ That’s just how us Kentucky people are. To see my friends and fellow Kentucky boys chip in and help just warmed my heart so much. Thank you Steven Curtis Chapman, Ricky Skaggs and Samaritan’s Purse for inviting me to be a part of a wonderful evening to help our Kentucky friends and neighbors!” expressed Crabb.

“I was so honored to be asked to perform in my hometown for the tornado relief concert and to join Steven Curtis, Ricky and Jason for a magical evening of music. I am so thankful and appreciative of the support from the full house and the giving spirit and love shown for the people of Mayfield,” added Stewart.

Based in Boone, N.C., Samaritan’s Purse responds to the physical and spiritual needs of individuals in crisis situations, especially in locations where few others are working. Led by President and CEO Franklin Graham, Samaritan’s Purse works in more than 100 countries to provide aid to victims of war, disease, disaster, poverty, famine and persecution. For more information, visit SamaritansPurse.org.