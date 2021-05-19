RIVERGATE TALENT AGENCY SIGNS THE BIBLETONES QUARTET

Rivergate Talent Agency is proud to announce the signing of the legendary BIBLETONES from Ellisville, Ms. The Quartet, for sixty-four years, has been ministering in song and have released more than forty projects. Years of touring has placed them on the largest Southern Gospel Music stages in America. Bonnie White, owner of Rivergate Talent, states, “I am looking forward to working with the Bibletones and spreading God’s message with others in song!” We are excited to see where this partnership will lead.”

For further booking information, please call Rivergate Talent Agency at 615- 649-8181.