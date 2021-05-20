ClearVision Quartet Joins Hey Ya’ll Media Radio Promotions

Hey Y’all Media, Vonda Armstrong says, “I have known each one of these guys for a long time. I love their sound, their energy on stage, and most of all their heart for ministry. We at Hey Y’all Media not only love great talent, but we love groups with a heart for ministry. From their harmonies and their desire to minister, along with some amazing original songs, ClearVison does a great job sharing the message of the gospel.”

The Group was formed in 2010 and is based out of Oxford, Alabama.

The ministry takes them to over 100 appearances each year in states like Tennessee, Georgia, Alabama, Mississippi, Texas, ranging from concerts, churches, conventions, and events..

Group Manager, Steve Dover states, “Clearvision is blessed to have a song like “I Will Stand for Jesus” that we can release to radio. If there has ever been a time when Christians need to make a stand for our faith, it is now. There is a line in the chorus that says, “I will stand for Jesus though the world may say I’m wrong”. This song is a reminder to all Christians that God has called us to stand out, to be different. In today’s climate, taking a stand for Christ puts us in that light.”

“We have known Vonda for over two decades and have worked together many times. We look forward to partnering with her, and all the Hey Y’all Media team, in promoting this song’ Steve added.

