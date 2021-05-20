Southeastern Gospel Fest 2022 Laurel, MIssissippi Announced

Southeastern Gospel Fest 2022

Laurel, Miss

5-20-2021

For immediate release:

Southeastern Baptist College and Jack and Vonda Armstrong would like to announce Southeastern Gospel Fest coming to Laurel, Mississippi April 21st thru 23rd, 2022.

Here is a complete lineup of this inaugural event.

Thursday: Hope’s Journey, Dixie Echoes, Jeff & Sheri Easter, and LeFevre Quartet

Friday: Josh & Ashley Franks, Michael Combs, The Perry’s, and Tribute Quartet

Saturday : Bibletones, Tim Lovelace, The Guardians, and Brian Free & Assurance

Come discover Historic Laurel, Mississippi, the official filming location for Hometown, starring Laurel’s own Erin and Ben Napier.

If you like to enjoy the best restaurants, where the locals eat, have things to do at night, or find the best shops and boutiques? This is the place!

The event will take place at First Baptist Church Laurel, 607 West 5th Street .

Stay tuned for more information.