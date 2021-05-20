Sirius/XM 131 Adds Dell Hyssong to Lineup

Orlando, Florida – Joy For The Journey Media is pleased to announce the addition of the ministry of Dell Hyssong to SiriusXM 131 Family Talk. The program, featuring Dell’s dynamic preaching ministry, will air each week on Sunday mornings at 8:30 a.m, premiering Sunday June 6, 2021.

Joy for the Journey, with Dell Hyssong, bases its foundation on the

practical study of the Word of God. Dell uses touching illustrations from

his 45-year tenure of ministry to make the Bible come alive. You will be encouraged to follow God’s Word and experience joy for your daily journey.

Producer Richard Hyssong states, “We are excited to be expanding this ministry to a national radio network like Family Talk. Our team will also continue to produce my Dad’s weekly

Facebook Devotionals and television program.”

Well Done Productions LLC, the production editor and distributor for Dell’s television program, will also play a vital role in the production of the Joy For The Journey radio program.

SiriusXM 131 Family Talk features the best in Christian teaching ministries, power talk radio, and entertainment. Family Talk programming also includes some of today’s top Bible preachers, including James Dobson, David Jeremiah, Charles Stanley, Robert Jeffress,

Alistair Begg, Rick Warren, Jay Sekulow, and many others.

For more information about Dell Hyssong and The Hyssongs, go to

www.thehyssongs.com or

www.joyforthejourney.info.