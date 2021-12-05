Robb Tripp Recovery Update:

Day #25 living past death. God is good!

The view from our new room is AMAZING! The air feels fresh & a new season has began. My kids commented that I seemed different last night… different/ Good! I think I seem different because getting released from CCU after 24 days was like getting a million pounds off of me. What once seemed impossible is now a reality.

I truly believe with all my heart my husband, my family will completely recover.

Please continue to pray: All infection Go! All wounds completely heal. Robb Tripp fully Wake Up! Physical Strength return

“You will look in vain for those who tried to conquer you. (Infection) Those who attack you will come to nothing. For I hold you by your right hand— I, the LORD your God. And I say to you, ‘Don’t be afraid. I am here to help you. Isaiah 41:12-13 NLV

Robb is definitely getting brighter! PTL. Our prayer request are pretty much the same from yesterday. I had no idea what a BEARinfection can be… but there is a name that is above infection. It is the name of Jesus. The Name that conquered death for my husband. It’s still conquering sickness and disease.

******The Blood******* The blood that Jesus shed for me way back on Calvary It’s the Blood that gives me strength from day to day It will NEVER loose it’s Power!!!

For it reaches to the highest mountain And it flows to the lowest valley The blood that gives me strength From day to day It will never loose it’s POWER!!

It soothes my doubts and calms my fears that same blood dries all my tears The blood that gives me strength From day to day It will never lose it’s POWER!!

Thank you to everyone who is a prayer partner & Faith stander with us! We love you & thank God for you.

Whatever YOU are believing God for…. Don’t give up. We serve a God who brings dead things back to LIFE!

Keep praying Keep decreeing!! I will be at church in the morning. I hope to see our Amazing church family!!! Greater is coming.

We love you! We shall Recover all!

Pastors Robb & Shanda Tripp