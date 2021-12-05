This Week on Gospel Music Today December 5 2021

The members of Justified Quartet are the guests on Gospel Music Today for

the week of December 5. Ken and Jean Grady host southern gospel news and

concert updates. The Feature Group is Rivenbark Ministries, and Jean

reviews new recordings by Tabitha Cannady and The Crutchfield Family. An

article from Christian Voice magazine is the subject of this week’s News

Notes and In the News is AG Publicity, Molded Clay, Melvin Klaudt and Matt

Felts. The show features exclusive concert video of The Primitive Quartet,

recorded by Gospel Music Today’s cameras in Memphis, TN, and a visit to

the Gospel Music Today Archives for an exclusive video of United Voice,

recorded by Gospel Music Today’s cameras in Farmington, MO. A New music

video by Ronnie Hinson of “The Lighthouse” is also featured on the show

this week.

The show is on WATC TV57 in Atlanta, GA, every Saturday at 1:30 PM, and on

Roku on FFE TV Monday at 8:00 PM and AllNations TV Tuesday and Wednesday

at 6:30 PM. Check local TV schedule for Louisville, KY, Lumberton, NC,

Bruce, MS, Phenix City, AL, Pontotoc, MS, Beaumont, TX, Tyler, TX.

Atlanta, TX, Morrilton, AR, Waycross, GA, Quincy, IL, The Dalles, OR,

Yakima, WA, West Plains, MO, Morganton, NC, and Orlando, FL. The current

edition of Gospel Music Today is online now at the Gospel Music Today

website, http://www.gospelmusictoday.co m.