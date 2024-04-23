RYAN STEVENSON AND COUNTRY SUPERSTAR DEANA CARTER CELEBRATE LIFE’S ‘RICH’ TREASURES

NASHVILLE, Tenn.—Following a serendipitous introduction at Nashville’s historic Grand Ole Opry last year, GRAMMY-nominated, Dove Award-winning Gotee singer/songwriter Ryan Stevenson and multi-Platinum country icon Deana Carter have joined forces for an inspiring new collaboration. “Rich,” Stevenson’s latest single, finds deeply personal common ground for the acclaimed artists and has already landed on such key playlists as Spotify’s Country By The Grace Of God and Apple Music’s New In Christian.

Co-penned by Stevenson and Brent Loper and produced by Thomas Toner, “Rich” features guitar contributions from Grand Ole Opry member and Country Music Hall of Famer Vince Gill. The country ballad, which echoes the words of Stevenson’s late mother, serves as a powerful reminder that true wealth isn’t found in material things: “The bottom line ain’t always what it seems/And the treasures of your heart can change how you see everything/The most special things in life/They don’t come with a dollar sign/But you don’t have to have a fortune to your name/To be rich in different ways.”

“I wrote ‘Rich’ to remind me of a truth my mom used to declare over our family,” Stevenson shares of the song’s inspiration. “She would say, ‘We might not have a lot financially or in the sense of material things, but we’re extremely wealthy in the things that matter. We’re rich in different ways.’ That sentiment was stamped on my heart as a young kid and has carried me through life.”

“When I finished the song, I knew it needed to be a duet,” he adds of collaborating with Carter. “I don’t normally pray for a sign, but I prayed, ‘Lord, give me a sign, who should we ask?’ The very next day I found out I had been invited to make my Grand Ole Opry debut, which was a dream come true. I grew up on ‘90s country and pop, and when I learned that Deana Carter would be on the show that same night, it was absolute confirmation to me that she was the one for the duet. Deana has been so generous and gracious to be part of this song. It wouldn’t be the same without her.”

“I was so happy to be there for Ryan’s debut at the Opry, and he came by my dressing room to say hello and introduce himself,” Carter recalls. “Later, when the call came about duetting, I listened to the song and sent a note right back and said, ‘This is awesome!’ ‘Rich’ is my mantra because I always say I’ve won the lottery. In my lifetime, God has been so good to me that I’ve won the lottery over and over and over in different ways. It was just meant to be how God worked it all out, and I’m so honored Ryan invited me to be part of the song.”

“Rich” arrives on the heels of Stevenson’s acclaimed summer pop anthem “Just As You Are,” which released to Christian radio and streaming platforms last month. The distinctly different tracks showcase Stevenson’s breadth as both a songwriter and recording artist, inaugurating a new season of creative freedom for the seasoned hitmaker.

