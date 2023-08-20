Scotty Inman Signs Recording Agreement with Daywind Records

Nashville, TN – Daywind Records has announced the addition of 4-time BMI awarded singer/songwriter Scotty Inman to its stellar lineup of artists.

Having spent more than two decades as part of the fan-favorite quartet, Triumphant, Scotty Inman recently announced his intentions to move into a solo career; a decision that will allow him the opportunity to be even more present in the lives of his young family and growing church home. It was a decision made with a great deal of prayer and counsel and with the faith that God would open doors as he walked in obedience to His calling.

“With any huge life change such as this, it gives you a moment to step back and evaluate how you want to continue forward, and who is best suited to partner with you along the way,” shares Scotty Inman. “When I looked at my options for a record label partner, Daywind was a front-runner from the beginning. After meeting with their team and sharing my heart on where I feel the Lord is leading me as I step into this new venture full-time, they were immediately supportive of my vision. I’m excited about what we can achieve together!”

“We are so excited to be walking alongside Scotty Inman on this part of the journey of his illustrious career and we are absolutely thrilled to welcome him into our Daywind Family of artists,” shares Daywind A&R Director Dusty Wells. “Scotty is no stranger to Daywind, so when our team sat down and listened to his heart and music, we all walked away and said to one another, ‘we want to walk alongside of him and get his music out there.’ I love how Scotty has such a pure heart of wanting his music, his life, his story, his faith, his love for family, his friendships along the way, to all point to his relationship with Jesus. I’ve known Scotty for 20 plus years, and I am a fan and I admire him for all he has contributed to the ministry and music of Triumphant. Now, it’s Scotty’s time to step out in this new venture alongside of our team here at Daywind and continue on with what God is doing in his life with his music.”

Scotty’s debut solo project, Anywhere Jesus Is, released in 2022 with an enthusiastic reception from long-time fans and new listeners alike. The album, produced by Josh Swift (The Isaacs, Doyle Lawson and Quicksilver), blends Scotty’s Southern Gospel roots with a Country flair, and features strong themes of faith, family, and life. The latest radio release, ‘Anywhere Jesus Is,’ has soared up the Southern Gospel radio charts and currently sits in the Top 10.

In addition to the full album, listeners have enjoyed multiple single releases from Scotty Inman, including a nod to growing up in church in the South, entitled ‘Southern Gospel,’ as well as ‘Hallelujah, You Are Good,’ a collaboration with GRAMMY® nominated artist, Joseph Habedank.

The new partnership with Daywind Records has Scotty Inman excited about producing new music very soon. “I’m currently writing new music for a follow up project, and I’m eager to begin working alongside the knowledgeable and experienced team at Daywind to make this project the best yet!”

Daywind Music Group is home to an award-winning roster of artists including Adam Crabb, Blackwood Brothers, Crabb Family, Brian Free & Assurance, Greater Vision, High Road, Jim & Melissa Brady, Joseph Habedank, Karen Peck & New River, LeFevre Quartet, Nelons, The Sound, Southbound, Tim Menzies, Tribute Quartet, and Wilburn & Wilburn. Daywind is distributed to retail through New Day Christian Distributors and the Orchard, covering all physical, digital, and streaming outlets.

To stay up to date on current happenings, follow Scotty Inman on social media, or visit scottyinman.com.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

