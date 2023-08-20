This Week on Gospel Music Today August 20

Scott Whitener and G. E. Fox of Carolina The Band are the guests on Gospel
Music Today for the week of August 20. Ken and Jean Grady host southern
gospel news and concert updates. The Feature Group is Unity Quartet, and
Jean reviews new a recording by The Briarwood Brothers. An article from
AbsolutelyGospel.com is the subject of this week’s News Notes and In the
News is Joseph Habedank, Clearvision and The Perrys. The show features a
new music video from TrueSong, exclusive concert video of The Blackwood
Brothers, recorded by Gospel Music Today’s cameras in Memphis, TN, and a
visit to the Gospel Music Today Archives for an exclusive video of The
Southmen, recorded by Gospel Music Today’s cameras in Owasso, OK. Videos
on the show this week are from True Song and Karen Peck and New River.
The show is on WATC TV57 in Atlanta, GA, every Saturday at 1:30 PM and The
Good Life 45 TV45 in Orlando, FL, every Saturday at 12:30 PM. Check local
TV schedule for Louisville, KY, Lumberton, NC, Bruce, MS, Phenix City,
AL, Columbus, GA, Pontotoc, MS, Beaumont, TX, Tyler, TX. Atlanta, TX,
Morrilton, AR, Waycross, GA, Quincy, IL, The Dalles, OR, Yakima, WA, West
Plains, MO, Columbus, OH, Savannah, GA, and Morganton, NC. The current
edition of Gospel Music Today is on Roku channels FFE TV, AllNationsTV,
WOTG TV, Abundant TV, and online now at the Gospel Music Today website,
www.gospelmusictoday.com.