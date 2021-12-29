SGMA Hall of Fame & Museum Announces New Location

PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. (December 28, 2021) – After months of seeking God’s direction, the Southern Gospel Music Association is excited to announce an agreement with Biblical Times Theater to house the SGMA Hall of Fame & Museum on their premises located at 2391 Parkway in Pigeon Forge, Tennessee.

The announcement was made this evening during a concert with Jonathan Wilburn, a board of member of the SGMA, at the Biblical Times Theater.

Kaylee Davis, creative director of Biblical Times, says: “On behalf of the owners, management and staff at Biblical Times, we are proud to welcome the Southern Gospel Music Hall of Fame Museum into our family! We strive to glorify the Lord in our nightly shows as we bring the stories of scripture to life and with southern gospel being rooted here in the Great Smoky Mountains, it only seems fitting that we join together. We look forward to what God has in store in the coming months and years with the museum, and praying it would bring joy and encouragement to all those who visit! Once again it is our honor to partner with the music that shares the greatest message in the whole world and to be the new home of the SGMA Museum.”

Arthur Rice, SGMA President, says: “We are excited and grateful to the Lord for the blessing of a new home for the SGMA. We have a lot of work ahead of us and the folks at Biblical Times have been an absolute joy to work with. We believe this joint venture will not only carry the history and future of our music but the message of Christ to many. Please pray for us during the next several months as we relocate to our new home.”