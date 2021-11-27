SGMA of West Virginia To Induct Conrad Cook

When you think of the great songwriters in our genre of Southern Gospel music, names such as Squire Parsons, Rodney Griffin, Dianne Wilkinson, Dottie Rambo, Ronnie Hinson and others come quickly to mind. And rightfully so. The ability to effectively convey God’s word through powerful lyrics and beautiful melodies is a gift. And throughout our music’s history, there has never been anyone more gifted in songwriting than Conrad Cook.