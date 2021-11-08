Sherry Anne Releases New Music Video, “Still The God Who Parts The Sea”

Franklin, TN Billboard Charting Artist, Sherry Anne, released her new music video, “Still The God Who Parts The Sea”. This is the first musical release from her long anticipated new project, ‘STAND’. The song is a co-writing collaboration between Sherry Anne and her producer, Toni Jolene Clay, and is scheduled for release to radio early next year. The video was shot on location in Clearwater, Florida while Sherry Anne was on tour in the southern state.

The new album, ’STAND’, was produced by Toni Jolene Clay and mixed and mastered by Toni’s legendary husband, Vic Clay. Toni and Vic are multiple Dove nominees respectively for their work. Their songwriting and producing talent has led them to work with artists such as The Cathedrals, George Younce, The Hoppers, Lauren Talley, Gaither Homecoming video features and many others. Sherry Anne and Toni Clay teamed up to write three of the ten songs for this album. John Mathis Jr. of Mansion Entertainment contributed three songs to the new album and is coordinating the music video, radio and album release.