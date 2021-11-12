Singing In The Sun 2022 Promises Most Spectacular Lineup in History of Event!

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (November 11, 2021) – Tickets are on sale now for one of Gospel music’s most beloved events, Singing In The Sun. The annual 6-day event will be held from April 18-23, 2022 at the Myrtle Beach Convention Center in Myrtle Beach, SC. Today, organizers announced the return of reserved and artist circle seating, not available last year due to social distancing requirements.

Gospel music fans will enjoy the most spectacular lineup in the history of the event, featuring David Phelps, The Inspirations, The Isaacs, Ernie Haase & Signature Sound, The Hoppers, Triumphant, Joseph Habedank, Karen Peck & New River and many more.

Dr. Ken Ham will make his first appearance during the event, leading the slate of speakers that include Dr. David Jeremiah, Dr. CT Townsend, and more.

“We can’t wait for Singing In The Sun 2022,” said Ray Flynn, president of Abraham Productions. “After having to alter our plans last year, we are excited to welcome our friends back to Myrtle Beach, SC for a wonderful time of music and ministry.”

In addition to the evening concerts, daytime activities include worship services, speakers, artist showcases and a special presentation of Gerald Wolfe’s Gospel Music Hymn Sing. And don’t miss all the shopping, dining, golfing and beautiful beaches that Myrtle Beach has to offer.

This is truly the vacation you deserve with the music you love.

For more information, go to www.Abraham Productions.net