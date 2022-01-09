Southbound: Making A Difference One Song At A Time By: Jimmy Reno

When longtime friends, Clint Brown, Seth J. Elbe and Jody Braselton gathered around a piano to sing “Address Change Notification”, they had no idea where that would ultimately lead them. As group member Jody Braselton begins to talk about Southbound, the passion for the music and the dedication to God’s calling is evident.

Braselton, the son of a Baptist minister, is no stranger to gospel music. He recorded his first album at age 15 and has recorded an additional 6 more since that debut one. By age 17, he was following in his father’s footsteps by not only singing but preaching in churches.

He has led worship for the past 25 years and currently serves as Worship Pastor at Central Church in Covington, Georgia.

