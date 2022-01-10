Life Upraised January 7 2022

It’s 2022! A brand new year filled with brand new opportunities.

I’d like to take just a couple of minutes to say “thank you” to those of you who read Life Upraised every week.

It’s been going on two years since Rob Patz first messaged me, asking if I would consider writing a weekly devotion for a southern gospel page. I’ve done a lot of things, writing has not been one of them. In fact, you may be wondering just who this person is…

A little bit about myself.

First and foremost, I am a Christian. I was saved in Oct 1998 at a little Nazarene Church in Cairo, GA.

I am a mom of four “kids”… 2 sons who still live at home, (one engaged, and one a senior in high school) and 2 married daughters. My “real” job is a dental hygienist and then I sing with my kids in our family’s southern gospel group, The Sheldon Family. We are based in Michigan. It’s not our living, but it’s our ministry, and we love being able to do what we do.

The kids all work and go to school. Law enforcement, EMS, and flying pretty much wraps it up for them, so life is always busy!