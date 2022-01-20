Shake Off The Dust

By Christina Beightol

The world we live in does not have to affect us unless we allow it to. This isn’t about standing your ground or being a product of one’s environment.

The simple truth is that all we need to do is trust and believe in God to be Who He is and Whom He says He is, to the degree that no matter what and against all odds, God has absolutely everything under control. Nothing takes Him by surprise! He’s still on the Throne!

Proverbs 3:5 says, “Trust in the Lord with all thine heart; and lean not unto thine own understanding.

From the times and seasons to the reactions of society, you should not be dissuaded from your calling. In Psalm 139:14, God says that we are fearfully and wonderfully made. Don’t allow the enemy to steal your joy, to distract you from your purpose nor to devour you.

I’m here to tell you that you are more than a conqueror with Jesus! With God, ALL things (even those things unimagined) are possible. If you haven’t yet realized, we have to give the devil permission to take from us, before he’s even allowed to try. That’s right!

Let’s look at 1 Peter 5:8: “Be sober, be vigilant; because your adversary the devil, as a roaring lion, walketh about, seeking whom he may devour:”

The word “may” means permission, allow, grant access. God is telling us a valuable jewel that I feel we sometimes forget. By walking in obedience to the Lord and trusting completely in Him, we honor and glorify Him. If we do not give the enemy access he will fail to devour us. So don’t give the enemy any space in your head!

Furthermore, you shouldn’t even be surprised by the state of the world. In Timothy, Paul writes of this very thing. 2 Timothy 3:1-7 (KJV) says,

“This know also, that in the last days perilous times shall come.

For men shall be lovers of their own selves, covetous, boasters, proud, blasphemers, disobedient to parents, unthankful, unholy,

Without natural affection, trucebreakers, false accusers, incontinent, fierce, despisers of those that are good,

Traitors, heady, highminded, lovers of pleasures more than lovers of God;

Having a form of godliness, but denying the power thereof: from such turn away.

For of this sort are they which creep into houses, and lead captive silly women laden with sins, led away with divers lusts,

Ever learning, and never able to come to the knowledge of the truth.”

Take heart! Rejoice in the Lord and know that God’s Words are eternal. (Matthew 24:35)

Be brave, step out in boldness and truth! If rejected remember Matthew 10:14:

“And whosoever shall not receive you, nor hear your words, when ye depart out of that house or city, shake off the dust of your feet.”