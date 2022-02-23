Don’t Move That Mountain | Christina Beightol

Don’t Move That Mountain

By: Christina Beightol

Mountains are simply beautiful. They rise in majestic ways, stretching their peaks into the sky, in various heights and widths, while giving us this feeling of awe and wonderment!

Some are capped in snow or ice, while others house a variety of animals and creatures, nestled among foliage and forests, some devoid of life.

Psalms 104:5-9 says:

“Who laid the foundations of the earth, that it should not be removed for ever.

Thou coveredst it with the deep as with a garment: the waters stood above the mountains.

At thy rebuke they fled; at the voice of thy thunder they hasted away.

They go up by the mountains; they go down by the valleys unto the place which thou hast founded for them.

Thou hast set a bound that they may not pass over; that they turn not again to cover the earth.”

God created everything, from all life, all facets of the earth â€“ from the stars to the heavens â€“ for His pleasure and beautiful wonderment, for our eyes to behold.Â Spiritually, mountains can represent obstacles to hinder us or to propel us into a higher, richer and deeper level of relationship with Him. Mountains are necessary to achieve a goal. Without struggle, we wouldn’t be grateful for milestones. We wouldn’t have that sense of accomplishment, that sense of overcoming in spite of the seemingly impossible odds.

When we are faced with an issue or mountain, we first need to identify why this mountain is there. Is this a direct attack from the enemy that is meant to hinder the calling of God upon our lives? Or is this to better our position, to shape us and release hidden blessings?

If it is an attack, then the solution is armoring up (Ephesians 6:10-18) for spiritual warfare. Remember, God always goes before us. We just need to keep pressing in and abiding in Him. He never fails nor loses a battle!

If the mountain before us is there to reposition us, propel us forward, to raise our level and to fulfill God’s plan, the solution is still the same, but you will notice a change in your walk with God. You will begin to see things like your faith increasing, spending more time focusing on Him and not the mountain, learning to trust in Him more. You are seeing He’s faithful and true to His word, and no matter how bad it gets, He’s not leaving you.

So in reality, you are growing in God. Your climb becomes your crushing. Every step up is a step toward reaching the peak. You may have heard stories or watched footage of mountain climbing. The pinnacle of any mountain is its peak. It is the highest point for that particular mountain. From the peak you have the best vantage point, allowing you to assess the surrounding area. Your perspective has now changed.

Before your vision was obstructed, but now that you have reached the culmination point, you see not only what you were up against and overcame, but also the new opportunities and territories for you to traverse.

Oftentimes we pray for God to remove the mountain. The irony is that in the same breath, we ask Him to draw us closer to Him, to give us more understanding and wisdom, and to increase our faith, not even realizing that He’s giving us just exactly what we asked from Him. It may not be the way we wanted nor how we thought it was going to be, but it’s the absolute best way to achieve those things!

Maybe your most difficult mountain was there because it was the catalyst needed to mold you into His masterpiece. So before you pray to God for Him to remove the mountain, pray and identify what kind of mountain that is.