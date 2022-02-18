Ephesians 4:1-6 – THE TRUTH

Let’s face it, we live in an imperfect world and we are imperfect people. That is why we need gauges and limits. Our sin nature requires guidance. Yet, there is some kind of thought process in the last couple of decades: “live your truth”. I cannot wrap my head around that concept because truth is truth, like gravity is gravity, light is light, dark is dark. There is no “live your gravity” and miraculously you suspend yourself. That is a silly notion, right? Actually, it is a remarkable lie of the enemy.

This is not some overt demonic attack, it is a covert pride booster. Our souls (mind, will, emotion) long for fulfillment. Our minds want to rationalize our actions. Our will is driven by those selfish thoughts. Our emotions are manifested when the combination of our thoughts toward ourselves and the way others treat us meet. This is why we must be driven by the Spirit who is within us rather than our impure souls.

Paul wrote to the church in Ephesus and encouraged them to look deeper than their physical bodies, as he, himself, was in prison. Exhorting them to ignore any physical discomforts, and any lies that would make them complacent, compelling them to live a life worthy of the calling they received. He continues in the letter to explain what worthy looks like.

Ephesians 4:1 As a prisoner for the Lord, then, I urge you to live a life worthy of the calling you have received. 2 Be completely humble and gentle; be patient, bearing with one another in love. 3 Make every effort to keep the unity of the Spirit through the bond of peace.

Humility and gentleness, patience and love, peace and self control are all the fruit of the Holy Spirit. Paul just explained the value of this fruit in the previous book, Galatians 5. Now, in the letter to Ephesus, he reiterates that this is how others will see the picture of Jesus, which is why they are so important to live.

It was Jesus, himself, while talking with His followers before He was crucified, who told them not to mourn for His leaving, but rejoice for the Spirit that will follow His resurrection.

Romans 8 verses 10 and 11 is one of the most powerful passages in the living word of God. These verses affirm our power in Him.

Romans 8:10 But if Christ is in you,then even though your body is subject to death because of sin, the Spirit gives life because of righteousness. 11 And if the Spirit of him who raised Jesus from the dead is living in you, he who raised Christ from the dead will also give life to your mortal bodies because of his Spirit who lives in you.

AHA MOMENT! God has only ever asked of us what He, Himself, has provided. Never would He call us to be anything other than what He has already supplied.

(Continuing in Ephesians 4:4-6) 4 There is one body and one Spirit, just as you were called to one hope when you were called; 5 one Lord, one faith, one baptism; 6 one God and Father of all, who is over all and through all and in all.

THAT IS TRUTH! Definitively, ONE body, ONE spirit, ONE hope, ONE Lord, ONE faith, ONE baptism, ONE God and Father of all, who is over all and through all and in all.

In this imperfect world, filled with imperfect people, we are called to be the righteousness of God. We are called to daily crucify our flesh, walking in His Holy Spirit. We are called to forget about our foolishness that is so easily functionable in our flesh. We are called to be ambassadors of Christ, the literal illumination of the Light of the world. We are individually called to perpetually personify the whole of what the body, Spirit, hope, lordship, faith, baptism (daily crucifixion of flesh) of the ONE GOD AND FATHER OF ALL, OVER ALL, AND THROUGH ALL, IN ALL! That, my friends, is THE TRUTH!