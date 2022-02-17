Pray For Emery

From Debra Perry-Reed

Spoke with oncologist a little while ago. Emery has BALL. We will be doing four procedures tomorrow all at the same time under one anesthesia. He will have ear tubes removed, a port placed, a bone marrow aspiration and/or a bone marrow biopsy plus a lumbar puncture. At that time they then will administer his first cycle of chemo. We will be here for a month or so to start out with. At the end of the month they will do a test called MRD, which will look to see if there are any leukemia cells present. That will determine if we are in remission or not. That’s really all I know. We will go into further detail about side effects and the actual medication names and side effects tomorrow.