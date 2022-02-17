announcements

Congratulations to Darin and Brooke Aldridge and The SGN SCOOPS Top 20 Bluegrass (Feb 2022)

scoopsnews

Congratulations to Darin and Brooke Aldridge for Number 1 with “He’s Getting Ready 3 months in a row.

1
He’s Getting Ready
Darin & Brooke Aldridge/Billy Blue Records
2 Dallas Gospel Plowboys/Morning Glory Music
3 I Don’t Have Time Williamson Branch/Pinecastle
4 There’s No New Way Home Joe Mullins & Radio Ramblers/Billy Blue Records
5 In The Sweet By & By Dolly Parton/Billy Blue Records
6 Kneel, Stand , Walk, Run and Fly Eagles Wings/Independent/HYM
7 I Am So Blessed Les Butler & Primitive Qt/Family Music Group
8 Two Coats High Road/Daywind/New Day
9 Heaven On My Mind Churchmen/Independent
10 You Put Me First Grascals/Crossroads
11 Save Me King James Boys/Independent
12 A Little More Faith In Jesus Doyle Lawson & Quicksilver/Billy Blue Records
13 Is Their Oil In Your Lamp Joy Holden/Independent
14 Every Minute Means A Mile Lonesome River Band/Crossroads
15 Two Gardens Chuck Wagon Gang/Mountain Home
16 God Of Always and Never Vaughn Family/Independent
17 I Saw The Light Lakeside/Mountain Fever Records
18 In The Resurrection Morning Sacred Reunion/Independent
19 I Can Walk On The Water Jimmy Howson/Independent
20 Across the River Mark Bishop/Crossroads