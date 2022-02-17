Congratulations to Darin and Brooke Aldridge and The SGN SCOOPS Top 20 Bluegrass (Feb 2022)
Congratulations to Darin and Brooke Aldridge for Number 1 with “He’s Getting Ready 3 months in a row.
|
1
|
He’s Getting Ready
|
Darin & Brooke Aldridge/Billy Blue Records
|2
|Dallas
|Gospel Plowboys/Morning Glory Music
|3
|I Don’t Have Time
|Williamson Branch/Pinecastle
|4
|There’s No New Way Home
|Joe Mullins & Radio Ramblers/Billy Blue Records
|5
|In The Sweet By & By
|Dolly Parton/Billy Blue Records
|6
|Kneel, Stand , Walk, Run and Fly
|Eagles Wings/Independent/HYM
|7
|I Am So Blessed
|Les Butler & Primitive Qt/Family Music Group
|8
|Two Coats
|High Road/Daywind/New Day
|9
|Heaven On My Mind
|Churchmen/Independent
|10
|You Put Me First
|Grascals/Crossroads
|11
|Save Me
|King James Boys/Independent
|12
|A Little More Faith In Jesus
|Doyle Lawson & Quicksilver/Billy Blue Records
|13
|Is Their Oil In Your Lamp
|Joy Holden/Independent
|14
|Every Minute Means A Mile
|Lonesome River Band/Crossroads
|15
|Two Gardens
|Chuck Wagon Gang/Mountain Home
|16
|God Of Always and Never
|Vaughn Family/Independent
|17
|I Saw The Light
|Lakeside/Mountain Fever Records
|18
|In The Resurrection Morning
|Sacred Reunion/Independent
|19
|I Can Walk On The Water
|Jimmy Howson/Independent
|20
|Across the River
|Mark Bishop/Crossroads