Publisher’s Point | Rob Patz

February is known as the month of LOVE. It’s a time when kids give Valentine’s to each other, teenagers have that first “valentine” crush, and couples celebrate with each other. It’s a commercial holiday set aside for us to shower each other with special gifts to show our love. But what about every other day of the year? Do you show love to those around you?

I John 4:12 says this: “No man has seen God at any time. If we love one another, God dwells in us, and his love is perfected in us.”

Have you ever thought about this? When we love others, God’s love is shown through us. Maybe you are a teacher, and you have a student whose parents care more about their addiction than they do their child. The only love that child sees is in you. And when you show them love, you show them God.

Maybe you work in a factory or an office and one of your coworkers is a lone wolf. While everyone else is eating lunch together they are sitting by themselves. Maybe they have been hurt and struggle with trust. Maybe they don’t have the extra money to buy lunch. Be a friend, have their back. When you show them love, you show them God.

Maybe you are a greeter at church and you see someone always coming in by themselves, sitting by themselves, and not socializing with everyone else. Maybe they feel unworthy to be there because of their past. Maybe they are afraid to let anyone in for fear of being judged. Greet them with a warm smile. Be genuine and ask them how they are. Sit next to them. Get to know them. When you show them love, you show them God.

Without the love that God showed us when he sent his only son to die for us on the cross, we wouldn’t be able to even begin to comprehend how to love one another. But He did show us love; and we can show that love to others.

This Valentine’s Day, love as Jesus loves. I challenge you to show love to someone outside of your circle of friends or family. Show them an act of kindness. Show them love. Show them Jesus. If you do and would care to share your story, please email it to editor@sgnscoops.com.

Kristen and I would like to wish you all a happy Valentine's Day.

