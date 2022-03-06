This Week on Gospel Music Today March 6 2022
Kenna Turner West is the guest on Gospel Music Today for the week of March
6. Ken and Jean Grady host southern gospel news and concert updates. The
Feature Group is The Southern Plainsmen, and Jean reviews new recordings
by Heart 2 Heart, Chronicle, and The Inspirations. An article from
Singing News magazine is the subject of this week’s News Notes. The show
features exclusive concert video of The Montgomerys, recorded by Gospel
Music Today’s cameras in Stanley, NC, and a visit to the Gospel Music
Today Archives for an exclusive video of The Lesters, recorded by Gospel
Music Today’s cameras in Broken Arrow, OK.
The show is on WATC TV57 in Atlanta, GA, every Saturday at 1:30 PM, and on
Roku on FFE TV Monday at 8:00 PM and AllNations TV Tuesday and Wednesday
at 6:30 PM. Check local TV schedule for Louisville, KY, Lumberton, NC,
Bruce, MS, Phenix City, AL, Pontotoc, MS, Beaumont, TX, Tyler, TX.
Atlanta, TX, Morrilton, AR, Waycross, GA, Quincy, IL, The Dalles, OR,
Yakima, WA, West Plains, MO, Morganton, NC, and Orlando, FL. The current
edition of Gospel Music Today is online now at the Gospel Music Today
website, http://www.gospelmusictoday.co