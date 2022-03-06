This Week on Gospel Music Today March 6 2022

Kenna Turner West is the guest on Gospel Music Today for the week of March

6. Ken and Jean Grady host southern gospel news and concert updates. The

Feature Group is The Southern Plainsmen, and Jean reviews new recordings

by Heart 2 Heart, Chronicle, and The Inspirations. An article from

Singing News magazine is the subject of this week’s News Notes. The show

features exclusive concert video of The Montgomerys, recorded by Gospel

Music Today’s cameras in Stanley, NC, and a visit to the Gospel Music

Today Archives for an exclusive video of The Lesters, recorded by Gospel

Music Today’s cameras in Broken Arrow, OK.

The show is on WATC TV57 in Atlanta, GA, every Saturday at 1:30 PM, and on

Roku on FFE TV Monday at 8:00 PM and AllNations TV Tuesday and Wednesday

at 6:30 PM. Check local TV schedule for Louisville, KY, Lumberton, NC,

Bruce, MS, Phenix City, AL, Pontotoc, MS, Beaumont, TX, Tyler, TX.

Atlanta, TX, Morrilton, AR, Waycross, GA, Quincy, IL, The Dalles, OR,

Yakima, WA, West Plains, MO, Morganton, NC, and Orlando, FL. The current

edition of Gospel Music Today is online now at the Gospel Music Today

website, http://www.gospelmusictoday.co m