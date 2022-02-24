Martin Cook Passes away

From The Inspirations

Our hearts are simply broken. Martin Cook, our beloved founder, longtime owner, and pianist has passed away. Martin was a chemistry teacher at Swain County High School in Bryson City, North Carolina when he started The Inspirations. He recruited four young gentlemen who were his students, and formed the group in 1964. All four of those men, as well as Martin, are now regarded as legends in the field of Southern Gospel Music. With Martin’s leadership, The Inspirations became one of the most storied quartets that has ever been, and the group continues today in vigorous fashion largely because of Martin Cook. Martin was inducted into The SGMA Hall Of Fame in 2003, and is largely recognized as one of the most influential quartet leaders in gospel music history. He will be sorely missed, and remembered by so many. We humbly ask you to remember The Cook Family, as well as all of The Inspirations in your prayers as we reflect of the life of Mr. Martin Cook.