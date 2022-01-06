Isaiah 42 – Part 2

In part 1 of the series, we learned that it was Jesus’ entire existence that “brought forth

justice”. Think about it; He was on the cross when he said “Father, forgive them, they

know not what they do.” Then as He died the sin of the world was on him. When he was

buried and rose again on that third day, HE LITERALLY BROUGHT FORTH JUSTICE

FOR US.

It is because of that justice, I want to take a look at the instructions given by the Father

to Jesus in this next passage, I want to us to assume the same behaviors and actions

that are being required of Jesus.

In verses 5-7 Isaiah starts with “This is what God the Lord says”. In verse 5 Lord

translates as Jehovah, meaning the self existing one. Like today, there were a lot of

gods at that time. However, Isaiah makes it very clear that Jehovah is THE GOD:

“the Creator of the heavens, who stretches them out, who spreads out the earth with all

that springs from it, who gives breath to its people, and life to those who walk in it”.

This is a very defining descriptive. Isaiah, reminding that from the absolute beginning,

He, the “self-existing one”, created. He gave breath (Hebrew – nᵊšāmâ, meaning: divine

inspiration, intellect, soul, spirit) and he feminine nature of this Hebrew word got me.

This usage means to pant, like a woman in labor. All I can picture is that God gives us

this passion and inspiration, not to conquer or obtain, but rather to push out and go

forth.

God gave us this kind of passion. We are given this fervor in our intellect and inspiration

in our souls, our spirit by Jehovah, himself. Now, in order to enjoy this level of passion,

we must consider the next line, it is imperative: “and life to those who walk in it”.

Life = spirit, animation, vivacity, vigor

To those who walk = to go, walk, come, depart, proceed, move, go away

AHA MOMENT – God already gave it all. We just have to WALK in it. He gave

animated spirits with vivacity and vigor! I am encouraging you, friends, when the enemy

is discouraging you, you breathe in, remembering who God is. THEN, GO! WALK!

6 “I, the Lord, have called you in righteousness; (covenant keeping in redemption) I

will take hold (make stronger) of your hand (strength and power in your portion). I

will keep (keep from danger) you and will make you to be a covenant (alliance) for

the people (nation) and a light (enlighten with instruction and prosperity) for the

Gentiles, (not just this nation [Israel] but ALL nations).

What I am finding, every day of my life, is that the creator of the universe is

empowering. He is life giving. He is strength and wisdom and creativity. He is selfless

and forgiving. He is empathetic and compassionate. He is passionate about the people

in this world.

HE IS PASSIONATE ABOUT YOU!

Verse 7 is packed full of power. Someone needs to read this. I need to read this.

Yes, God is sending Jesus to be a covenant with Israel and to enlighten the rest of the

nations about what Israel already knows and in this verse He is telling us how.

7 to open eyes that are blind (literal meaning), to free (go out with purpose)

captives from prison (literal meaning) and to release from the dungeon (prison of

our souls) those who sit in darkness (those who are in misery, darkness in their

mind, will and emotion.)

AHA #2! We suffer because of this imperfect world, because of our own sin. Paul (who

was actually made blind so he could REALLY see) taught that “God made Christ, who

never sinned, to be the offering for our sin, so that we could be made right with God

through Christ.” (II Cor. 5:21) Isaiah prophesied in chapter 53 that this same messiah

would be “wounded for our transgressions, He was bruised for our iniquities; The

chastisement for our peace was upon Him, And by His stripes we are healed.”

The grand plan is for us to access all of these promises from Jehovah. We are being

made right with Him through Christ Jesus. The Father does not want us to be broken in

body, soul or spirit. There are so many truths that are ours to claim.

I know the journey is hard. We can easily become paralyzed in our own situations. The

lies of the enemy become engrained in our minds, taking over our emotions and leading

us to lack willpower to overcome. Just remember, the creator of the universe, the self

existing one, the GOD of gods is passionate about you. He has supplied you with fervor

and vitality to go. He needs you to be His ambassador. The people that do not know

Him need you to show them who He is. Pray, laying hands on them so they can recover.

Be an advocate for the shunned. The broken hearted need love and acceptance. The

depressed and anxious need released from the dungeon of their own minds.

YES, the road is long and sometimes difficult, BUT we have been equipped to WALK!