Southern Gospel Weekend Welcomes Fields Of Grace

Fields of Grace began singing gospel music together in 2012 at their home church, Maple Ridge Baptist, located in Candler, North Carolina. Members include Elise Ingle, with husband and wife, Nathaniel and Leslie Smith.

They are dear friends who enjoy spending hours together in preparation and travel. They provide an inspirational service presenting the gospel message in song.

Their music includes smooth Southern Gospel Music, Bluegrass Gospel Music, and Traditional Christian Music, all with the goal of uplifting their savior and encouraging His Church.

We are so excited that this anointed trio will be at Southern Gospel Weekend. Hope you are making plans to be there.

March 18th thru 20th, 2021 at The Oxford Civic Center in Oxford, Alabama.

For VIP ticket information, email Vonda Armstrong @vonda@heyyallmedia.com or call 256-310-7892.

#sgw2021

Here is a complete lineup of the event.