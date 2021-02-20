Southern Gospel Weekend Welcomes Lance Driskell
The Chart topping song, “He’s Still There” and current single, “What Livin Is” by Lance Driskell has made Lance realize God’s not done. In some ways, He’s just begun with this amazing soloist. People have connected with the message in this song.
Welcome Lance Driskell to Southern Gospel Weekend 2021!
March 18th thru 20th, 2021 at The Oxford Civic Center in Oxford, Alabama.
For VIP ticket information, email Vonda Armstrong @vonda@heyyallmedia.com or call 256-310-7892.
Veteran’s Night is Thursday Night.
Diamond Awards on Friday!
