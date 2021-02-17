Southern Gospel Weekend Welcomes Matchless Grace

A Message from a Matchless Grace…

As we go through life, there are ups and downs, good times and bad. When we go through life with Jesus, we still have those same highs and lows but we also have peace in the midst of everything we go through. When you put your trust in the Lord, knowing He’s working all things for our good, you can make it through anything. And when you look back you too can say, “Wow, that was all God!”

Please welcome Matchless Grace to a Southern Gospel Weekend 2021.

You are going to love this group❤️

March 18th thru 20th, 2021 at The Oxford Civic Center in Oxford, Alabama.

For VIP ticket information, email Vonda Armstrong @vonda@heyyallmedia.com or call 256-310-7892.

#sgw2021

Here is a complete lineup of the event!