Southern Gospel Weekend Welcomes Sound Street

Sound Street was founded in 2020, but was actually formed in the fall of 2019 when group founder, Jarrod Vanderslice, was producing his brand new CD “Keep’n On.”

Jarrod asked his 12-year daughter Jaylie and close family friend Ryan Bilby to sing background vocals on the project. Jarrod loved what he heard and decided to record four songs on the album as a trio. With those vocals and the love they all share for music it was if everything had been placed perfectly together.

From what was planned as a solo project for Jarrod, a gospel music trio was formed.

We are excited to welcome Sound Street to Southern Gospel Weekend.

