Southern Gospel Weekend Welcomes Reflections of Grace

Tracy Kelly Byrd is no stranger to Southern Gospel Weekend. We are excited to have this anointed duet with us at Southern Gospel Weekend 2021.

Welcome Reflections of Grace to the Artist Lineup!

March 18th thru 20th at The Oxford Civic Center in Oxford, Alabama. For VIP ticket information, email Vonda Armstrong @vonda@heyyallmedia.com or call 256-310-7892.

Here is a complete Lineup of the Event.

SOUTHERN GOSPEL WEEKEND on Facebook Check outon Facebook HERE for more information and daily schedules.