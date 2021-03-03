“Way-Back Wednesday” – Dale Shelnut, Dixie Echoes

For over 50 years, The Dixie Echoes have been delivering the gospel message in song across America through their spiritually uplifting music ministry. Considered to be one of the pioneer gospel groups, the Dixie Echoes have returned to their roots singing around two microphones with just a piano. Respected among their peers and industry leaders alike, the Dixie Echoes are recognized as one of the premiere groups in gospel music.

Since the Dixie Echoes formed in 1960, they have released nearly 70 albums and have had numerous top ten singles. They have been honored with six members being inducted into the Southern Gospel Music Association Hall of Fame: J.G. Whitfield (1997), Dale Shelnut (2001), Jack Toney (2005), Billy Todd (2009), Tim Riley (2013), and Randy Shelnut (2017).

The Dixie Echoes have performed throughout the United States, Mexico, and Canada at well-known venues such as the National Quartet Convention, Gospel Jubilee Cruise, the Brumley Sing, Memphis Quartet Show, Dollywood, Silver Dollar City, and Carnegie Hall as well as churches, fairs, and on television. The Dixie Echoes have appeared on such programs as TBN, INSP and are most notably remembered for their regular appearances on the nationally syndicated television show, The Gospel Singing Jubilee which aired in the late 1960’s and 70’s.

Although each individual presents his own musical styling, the members collectively share the common goal of doing everything they can to expose the audience to the power of a meaningful song. With arguably the best line-up of talent ever, the Dixie Echoes present the gospel message in song with a touch of class and excellence.

Over the last 50 years God has trusted the Dixie Echoes with the huge purpose of telling everyone they can about Him. To do this He has provided talented men with a dedication to this grand style of music. In the timeless tradition of the Statesmen Quartet and the Blackwood Brothers Quartet, the Dixie Echoes will continue to sing songs in such a manner that no one can miss a single word, not one distraction from hearing what the songwriter wanted to share.

Today on Way Back Wednesday, We honor Dale Shelnut singing this classic! Let’s go back to 1968.

Click link Below

http://(269) Dixie Echoes – Trouble In My Way – 1968 – YouTube