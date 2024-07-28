Statement From Dave Kistler

Moments ago, we received the official word that no parent or family ever wants to hear!

At approximately 1:00 PM local time, the charter plane on which our son Nathan, our daughter-in-law Amber, Amber’s parents Jason and Kelly, pilot Larry Haynie and his wife Melissa, as well as close family friend Melodi Hodges were traveling crashed and all perished instantly.

Words cannot express our sense of loss! But, this we know, that Nathan and Amber, and all on board deeply knew, passionately loved, and faithfully served our Mutual Savior!

Nathan and Amber already had in heaven three precious little ones, who have now seen their parents faces for the first time.

Betsy and I could not have had a better or more faithful son! His love for, and loyalty to, us was evidenced by multiple daily calls to just chat, or discuss the latest ministry idea. ￼

Most of all, Nathan LOVED his Lord, people, and the ministry we shared together in DC, across the nation, and around the world.

Never to busy to help, Nathan gave completely of himself and his many talents in serving tirelessly.

The many expressions of love that continue to pour in from around the world for Nathan and Amber and for us are overwhelming and DEEPLY appreciated!

We will share more details a bit later. For now, please keep our entire family in your earnest prayers.

Dave and Betsy Kistler

